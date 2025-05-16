Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to Wakefield
West Riding Theatre Company's fantastic musical showing at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield.
From Wed 21st to Sunday 25th May, West Riding Theatre Company presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Come along and enjoy the magical, sometimes scary, always hilarious journey through the mystically insane world of Willy Wonka!
Join Charlie Bucket and the rest of the Golden Ticket winners as they attempt to fulfill all of their wildest dreams in this hilarious journey through WONKAS factory!