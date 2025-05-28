Column: Alex Batten, Design Coordinator at Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Follow the signs: Behind the design at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

I have worked at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) for three years as Design Coordinator. My job involves designing posters, leaflets, signs, adverts, family resources and guides for use onsite and offsite. The small and close knit Marketing and PR Team work on a broad mix of projects, it’s a fast-paced department. From exhibition material, advertisements to way finding signs. My role is varied and enables me to work closely with teams at YSP, contractors and a range of artists.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the projects I’m particularly proud of is the new navigational signposts that have just been installed around the Park. There are seven in total and which will help visitors to easily find their way to key spots, like the new exhibitions at The Chapel and The Weston. I work closely with Ashleigh, a local signage supplier and long-standing supporter of YSP, gaining their insight into what materials will stand the test of time in the hot summers and harsh winters.

Currently, YSP is busy preparing for our headline exhibition William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity which opens on Saturday 28 June. This will be his first exhibition outside of South Africa that focuses solely on his sculpture. I’ve been working across all of the design, from posters and invitations to free family resources and advertisements. It’s a big show of indoor and outdoor artworks, and we are really keen to make sure all the materials feel cohesive and reflect the tone of Kentridge’s powerful work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the Kentridge exhibition creative, I’ve been working on Lesley Barnes and Ross McAuley: Fashion Play. The pairs largest exhibition to date, featuring brand new fashioned-inspired wooden sculptures and mobiles. Opening on Saturday 12 July, all works will be for sale.Both shows have a unique feel – one bright, playful and full of colour while the other has a more serious tone. It can be interesting creatively having to switch gears and bring out the character of the exhibitions through design.

William Kentridge in his studio working on the preparatory plaster version of the monumental bronze Laocoön, Johannesburg, 2021.

It's not always straightforward, recently I had to rethink a sign for temporary fencing after the original one blew away from the strong winds. This time, we’ll use mesh so it can withstand the Yorkshire weather! Other times, jobs can be rather unusual. At the start of spring, I had to design a sign asking visitors to keep an eye on their sandwiches, because one of the sheep is partial to stealing them straight from visitor's picnic baskets.

When in need of a break and some fresh air, I enjoy heading down to the Lower Lake. One of my favourite sculptures is Tom Friedman’s Hazmat Love, which is located in peaceful and tranquil surroundings — perfect for an afternoon stroll.

William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity opens Saturday 28 June and Lesley Barnes and Ross McAuley: Fashion Play opens Saturday 12 July 2025. Find out more at ysp.org.uk.