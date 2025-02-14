Complete Training - Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Complete Training are highlighting the importance of learning by supporting and celebrating National Apprenticeship Week to shape the future workforce and enhance skills of people in our community.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week has been National Apprenticeship Week and Complete Training has been raising awareness and celebrating success stories during this annual event, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of learning, particularly Apprenticeships.

Complete Training are a provider of choice for Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd where we hear from Paige, one of many of their learners, talk about her learning journey and career progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's focus was on 'Building Skills for the Future' and Complete Training took the lead in ensuring all learners had the opportunity to upskill or refresh knowledge in the rapidly evolving job market.

User (UGC) Submitted

Apprenticeships and training provide an amazing and unique opportunity for individuals to gain hands-on experience while earning a wage and working towards a recognised qualification.

During May 2025 Complete Training will be celebrating further with Learning at Work week. Watch this space for more testimonials and exciting news that Complete Training have to share!