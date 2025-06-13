Countdown begins for Northern Superchargers’ return to Headingley

The Northern Superchargers are gearing up for another thrilling summer of world-class cricket and unforgettable entertainment as The Hundred returns to Headingley this August with four unmissable matchdays.

With the Early Bird window open until July 1, make sure to secure your tickets now and make the most of discounted pricing. Each fixture offers back-to-back men’s and women’s games, alongside a vibrant mix of live sport, music, and family-friendly atmosphere that makes for the ultimate day out.

This year’s Headingley fixtures include:

Thursday August 7 vs Welsh Fire – The action begins against last year’s women’s runners-ups and men’s sixth-placed sides. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Headingley in style.

Enjoy Family Friendly Cricketing Fun This August

Friday August 15 vs Birmingham Phoenix – A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 61-run win.

Saturday August 23 vs Oval Invincibles – A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle!

Tuesday August 26 vs Manchester Originals – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. The Superchargers men will look to replicate last year’s win in Manchester, while the women aim to overturn a narrow defeat.

The 2025 Superchargers squads include returning fan favourites Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Kate Cross, and Davina Perrin, bringing a mix of star power and experience to the side.

Secure Cheapest Possible Tickets With Early Bird Deal

Harry Brook said: "There’s nothing quite like playing at Headingley in front of our fans. The atmosphere is incredible, and this year we’re really looking to give them something special.”

Kate Cross added: "Every year The Hundred gets bigger and better. We’ve got a great group of players, and we love playing in front of the Leeds crowd. It’s proper entertainment and something the whole family can enjoy."

Early bird tickets are now available at discounted prices through thehundred.com. Fans must log in or create an account to access the priority window, which is open until July 1st.

Ticket prices start from £18 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.