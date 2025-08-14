Countdown begins to Merrie City Festival – Four days of free entertainment this August bank holiday
Organised by Wakefield BID, the four-day festival will transform the city into a hub of live music, dance, street theatre, creative workshops, family games, and market stalls – all free to enjoy.
Taking place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, the Main Stage will host a mix of local favourites and emerging talent, with performances from Skinny Living, The Crows of Albion, Gerri and the Atrux, Wakeylele Band, Ariel 51, She Sings Voice Choir and more.
Visitors can also get hands-on with creative activities, including Giant Fabric Mural Craft-Along with Wool ’n Stuff, Dig for Coal & Fossils – inspired by Wakefield’s mining heritage and family fun and games such as Connect 4, Splat the Rat, Basketball and Bean Bag Toss.
A wide variety of stalls will be in the city centre throughout the weekend, showcasing local businesses, charities and community groups – from crafts and gifts to tasty treats.
There’s also plenty happening beyond the main programme, with Fringe Events taking place in venues across Wakefield, plus plenty of independent shops, cafés, bars and restaurants to explore.
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “Merrie City Festival is all about bringing Wakefield together to celebrate everything we love about our city – our creativity, our culture, and our community spirit. We’ve worked hard to make sure there’s something for everyone, whether you’re here for the music, to get hands-on with a workshop, or simply soak up the atmosphere.”
Event details:
Friday 22 – Monday 25 August 2025
Across Wakefield City Centre
Free entry
Full line-up and programme: www.merriecityfestival.co.uk