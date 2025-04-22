Darling Reads Bookshop hosts crime thriller writer, M.J. Alridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darling Reads, an independent bookshop, in the heart of Horbury village will be welcoming author, M.J. Arlidge to celebrate the publication of his book, 'Into the Fire', the brand-new instalment to his popular Helen Grace series.

The event will take place at Darling Reads bookshop on Thursday, July 3 at 7pm. The evening will include Matthew talking about his writing and new book, followed by a book signing and Q&A.

To book, follow the link: https://darlingreadsbooks.com/pages/an-evening-with-mj-arlidge-thurs-3rd-july-7pm

M.J. Arlidge has worked in television for the last twenty years, specialising in high-end drama production, including prime-time crime serials Silent Witness, Torn, The Little House and, most recently, the hit ITV show Innocent. He’s sold over 1.5 million copies of his books in the UK alone and been translated into over 20 languages.

M.J. Arlidge's new book cover

In 2015 his audiobook exclusive Six Degrees of Assassination was a number-one bestseller. His debut thriller, Eeny Meeny, was the UK's bestselling crime debut of 2014 and has been followed by twelve more DI Helen Grace thrillers - almost all Sunday Times bestsellers.

DI Helen Grace returns in this new book but things are looking very different for her as she quits her job as a detective until the day she looks out from her window to see a desperate young woman being beaten by two thugs.

Still a force to be reckoned with, Helen races into the night and strikes the men down. For a moment, it feels like she doesn’t need her badge to do good, but as she leads the girl to safety, she’s struck from behind, regaining consciousness just in time to see the victim being dragged into a white van. Helen’s determined to find the woman and save her, but even begging her former colleagues to help gets her nowhere. It’s clear it’ll be up to her alone to make the rescue.

The address of the event is Darling Reads, 17 High Street, Wakefield, WF4 5AB.

For more information about the event contact Darling Reads directly at [email protected]