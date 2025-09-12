Families across the Five Towns are preparing to take part in The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Sunset Stroll this September
On Saturday 27 September 2025, families will gather for this special in-memory walk, starting from Castleford Tigers RLFC. With 6 or 11-mile routes to choose from, participants will pause at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract for a moment of reflection before returning to the event village on foot or by bus.
The event is kindly sponsored by Hannah Davies Personal Estate Agent, and is open to all ages and abilities. There will be a variety of activities along the route. Every couple of miles, walkers will reach a checkpoint with something to enjoy. At the Hospice checkpoint, participants will have the chance to light a candle in memory of someone special and hop on the Hospice branded Arriva bus.
Back at the event village, the atmosphere will be lively and welcoming. There will be stalls and music throughout the evening, with a warm-up led by DA Dance and a performance from Lucy’s Pop Choir. Families can enjoy a drink from the bar, and walkers will get a free hot sandwich from The Caring Kitchen. For younger participants, there’s a children’s stamp trail to complete along the route.
With only 35% of funding from the NHS, the Hospice relies on the generosity of the local community to raise £3.5 million each year. Every step taken helps ensure compassionate care continues for families when they need it most.
Sign up before Tuesday 16 September 2025, and walk in memory of someone special: www.pwh.org.uk/sunset-stroll