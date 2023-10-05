Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Halloween edging closer, what better way to celebrate the season than a cosy, autumnal day out pumpkin picking?

But where are the best pumpkin patches and farms in the UK to enjoy a wholesome family day out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily for Wakefield locals, it would seem on their doorstep - as Farmer Copleys has been named the fourth best pumpkin patch in the UK following new research conducted by OutdoorToys.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer Copleys has been named as the nation's fourth favourite pumpkin patch in a new study.

The research analysed entry prices, location, social media popularity and Google search data to reveal the best pumpkin patches and farms across the UK to visit this Autumn.

Farmer Copleys followed Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire, Tulleys Farm in West Sussex and Garsons Farm in Surrey as one of the top pumpkin picking patches in the UK, making it the second best in Yorkshire.

The Pontefract farm recorded 459,500 TikTok hashtag views, 18,500 Instagram hashtags, and 215,000,000 searches for the patch in the past year, helping it place fourth in the rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new title is no surprise as the popular patch was named the “most Instagrammable” last year.

WIth more than 250,000 pumpkins across 44 varieties, there is a plethora of options even for the most fussy pumpkin carver and decorator.

Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Picking Festival begins on Saturday (October 7) and runs until October 31. It costs £6 per entry.