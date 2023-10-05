News you can trust since 1852
Farmer Copleys: Wakefield is home to the fourth best pumpkin patch in the UK, new research reveals

Farmer Copleys has beaten hundreds of pumpkin patches in the country to be named one of the best places to pick a pumpkin in the UK.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
With Halloween edging closer, what better way to celebrate the season than a cosy, autumnal day out pumpkin picking?

But where are the best pumpkin patches and farms in the UK to enjoy a wholesome family day out?

Luckily for Wakefield locals, it would seem on their doorstep - as Farmer Copleys has been named the fourth best pumpkin patch in the UK following new research conducted by OutdoorToys.

Farmer Copleys has been named as the nation's fourth favourite pumpkin patch in a new study.
Farmer Copleys has been named as the nation's fourth favourite pumpkin patch in a new study.
The research analysed entry prices, location, social media popularity and Google search data to reveal the best pumpkin patches and farms across the UK to visit this Autumn.

Farmer Copleys followed Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire, Tulleys Farm in West Sussex and Garsons Farm in Surrey as one of the top pumpkin picking patches in the UK, making it the second best in Yorkshire.

The Pontefract farm recorded 459,500 TikTok hashtag views, 18,500 Instagram hashtags, and 215,000,000 searches for the patch in the past year, helping it place fourth in the rankings.

The new title is no surprise as the popular patch was named the “most Instagrammable” last year.

WIth more than 250,000 pumpkins across 44 varieties, there is a plethora of options even for the most fussy pumpkin carver and decorator.

Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Picking Festival begins on Saturday (October 7) and runs until October 31. It costs £6 per entry.

To find out more, visit: https://farmercopleys.merlintickets.co.uk/product/PUMPKINFEST

