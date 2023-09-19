Farmer Copleys Wakefield: The UK's 'most Instagrammable pumpkin patch' to offer more picking sessions than ever before
This year the festival is upping the ante by extending pumpkin celebrations not only into twilight, offering flood-lit picking, but also opening for more days than before, giving visitors ample time to pick the perfect pumpkin.
WIth more than 250,000 pumpkins across 44 varieties, there is a plethora of options even for the most fussy pumpkin carver and decorator.
The festivities will be soundtracked by live bands and Katy Ellis, the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act, who will be singing at the Party at the Pumpkins opening event on Saturday, September 23.
Plus, there are two days of Oktoberfest shenanigans on September 29, as The Jager Maestros join the party.
And there will be numerous photo opportunities dotted throughout the festival, not just for human visitors, but for four-legged friends as well.
With the addition of a ‘doggy cat-walk’ competition being added to the conventional fancy dress competitions, there will be no issues getting that perfect photo for Instagram.
There will also be demos of how pumpkins can be cooked and eaten all with the aim of reminding visitors that pumpkins aren’t just for carving. And the option of trying out the farm’s pumpkin spice lattes and tasty festive treats.
The festival runs from September 23 to October 31. Tickets can be booked through the Farmer Copleys website with peak, off-peak, and accessibility dates available.
For tickets, dates and times visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/farmer-copleys-pumpkin-festival/