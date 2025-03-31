Adolescence: Netflix makes hit show filmed in Wakefield available to all secondary schools across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix is making its series Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through a school streaming service, with the healthy relationships charity Tender providing guidance and resources for teachers, parents and carers.

The four-part series follows the story of 13-year-old ‘Jamie’, a teenage boy who murders his classmate ‘Katie’.

The hit show was filmed across the district with one three-bedroom home in South Kirkby used as the home of the central characters.

Since its debut on Netflix earlier this month, ‘Adolescence’ has become the most watched streaming television show in the UK, with 66.3 million views in its first two weeks on Netflix.

Secondary schools across the UK will be able to stream Adolescence through the Into Film+ streaming service from April 1.

Following critical acclaim, viewers were advocating for the show to be shown in schools following its success in highlighting real-world issues.

Now, secondary schools across the UK will be able to stream Adolescence through the Into Film+ streaming service, which is designed specifically for schools, from April 1.

Anne Mensah, Netflix Vice President for UK Content, said: "Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores."

The announcement follows a roundtable discussion convened by the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, with representatives from charities working to support the health and mental well-being of young people.

Charities in attendance included Tender, NSPCC, and The Children’s Society as well as Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and producers, Emma Feller and Jo Johnson.

Jack Thorne, Adolescence Co-Writer, said: “We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis.

"So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

Into Film+ is free to access for state secondaries across England and Netflix, but schools will need to sign up to the streaming service to access the series.