Adolescence: Stephen Graham surprises residents at Pontefract care home as building features in hit Netflix drama

Colleagues and residents at a local care home, were thrilled to see their home featured in the background of a hit Netflix drama – and even more delighted when two of its stars made a surprise visit during filming.

The visit arose when the production crew for Adolescence, the critically-acclaimed series which follows the murder of a teenage girl, began filming scenes at a school opposite Bennett Court, in South Elmsall.

The four-part series, which has become the most watched streaming television show in the UK, was filmed across the district with one three-bedroom home in South Kirkby also used as the home of the central characters.

During the filming at the school, colleagues and residents eagerly peeked out of windows, hoping to catch a glimpse of the show’s stars.

The stars were in town to film hit Netflix show Adolescence.

Home manager of Bennett Court, Hollie, said: “Everyone was mega excited and couldn’t wait to spot the stars.

“Our team kept asking if residents would get to see any of the cast – it created a real buzz.”

Recognising the excitement, the team at Bennett Court reached out to the production crew to ask whether actor Stephen Graham might spare a few moments to meet some of the residents.

To their delight, Stephen was more than happy to visit – and brought co-star, and wife, Hannah Walters along too.

Adolescence stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters visited Bennett Court in South Elmsall.

The pair spent time touring the home, chatting with residents and colleagues, and posing for selfies.

They were also joined by the Adolescence set manager to answer questions about how the show was made.

“They were all fabulous,” Hollie continued.

“Friendly, smiley, and so generous with their time – they brought so much joy to the home that day.”

Since the episode aired, colleagues have enjoyed spotting familiar views, and even their own cars, on screen.

Residents and their families have also loved seeing the home featured in the background of such a popular show.

Reflecting on the experience, Hollie added: “We’re incredibly proud of the community we’ve built at Bennett Court – and it was a real treat to see the home make its small-screen debut. "For the people we support to meet actors like Stephen and Hannah, and to feel involved in something so exciting, was just brilliant.

"We’re still smiling about it weeks later!”