Adolescence: Wakefield college shares praise for 'fantastic' student who starred in hit show Adolescence

A local student, who attends Wakefield’s own CAPA College, has received praise for her starring role in the critically acclaimed series, Adolescence.

The Netflix series follows the story of 13-year-old ‘Jamie’, a teenage boy who murders his classmate ‘Katie’.

Local student, Fatima Bojang starred as ‘Jade’ in the show, which premiered on the streaming service on March 13.

‘Jade’ was the best friend of murdered classmate ‘Katie’ (Emilia Holliday), and took centre stage in the series’ second episode.

Since its debut, ‘Adolescence’ has become the most watched streaming television show in the UK, with 66.3 million views in its first two weeks on Netflix.

A spokesperson for CAPA College said: “"We are incredibly proud of Fatima and her outstanding performance as 'Jade' in Adolescence.

"Taking on such a challenging role at her age was no small feat, but she delivered a truly fantastic performance, showcasing her remarkable talent.

"The fact that this series is currently the 'most watched streaming television show in the UK' is so exciting, what an amazing achievement and an incredible opportunity for Fatima to be part of something so successful!”

Fatima isn’t the only CAPA student to achieve national success recently, with one alum starring in the box office hit movie-musical ‘Wicked’ and another appearing on the latest series of Strictly.

CAPA College continued: “Fatima's recent credit is another addition to the incredible student success we have seen over the last few months, such as Fred Kettle joining the cast of Emmerdale, Bronwyn James in WICKED the Movie, Tasha Ghouri coming Runner Up in Strictly Come Dancing."