BBC Digging for Britain: “totally unexpected discovery” revealed in episode featuring Castleford archaeological site

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A recent episode of the BBC programme “Digging for Britain” featured an archaeological site near Castleford, where an ancient crime has been discovered.

The episode – hosted by TV presenter and academic Professor Alice Roberts – examined the findings of an excavation just outside Castleford which has revealed evidence of counterfeit coin making from the Roman Empire.

The site was discovered during a routine excavation ahead of an upcoming housing development. Professor Roberts described it as a “totally unexpected discovery.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the excavation, the team found over 100 fragments from clay moulds used for casting counterfeit Roman coins – a crime in the Roman empire.

Castleford featured in a recent episode of the BBC programme Digging for Britain, presented by Professor Alice Roberts. Picture Scott MerryleesCastleford featured in a recent episode of the BBC programme Digging for Britain, presented by Professor Alice Roberts. Picture Scott Merrylees
Castleford featured in a recent episode of the BBC programme Digging for Britain, presented by Professor Alice Roberts. Picture Scott Merrylees

Trenches dug at the site have revealed Roman pottery and evidence of houses and burials.

The series, now in its twelfth season, follows Professor Roberts around the country to examine archaeological finds.

The episode - Series 12 Episode 4 - is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:CastlefordBBCProfessor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice