BBC Digging for Britain: “totally unexpected discovery” revealed in episode featuring Castleford archaeological site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent episode of the BBC programme “Digging for Britain” featured an archaeological site near Castleford, where an ancient crime has been discovered.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode – hosted by TV presenter and academic Professor Alice Roberts – examined the findings of an excavation just outside Castleford which has revealed evidence of counterfeit coin making from the Roman Empire.

The site was discovered during a routine excavation ahead of an upcoming housing development. Professor Roberts described it as a “totally unexpected discovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the excavation, the team found over 100 fragments from clay moulds used for casting counterfeit Roman coins – a crime in the Roman empire.

Castleford featured in a recent episode of the BBC programme Digging for Britain, presented by Professor Alice Roberts. Picture Scott Merrylees

Trenches dug at the site have revealed Roman pottery and evidence of houses and burials.

The series, now in its twelfth season, follows Professor Roberts around the country to examine archaeological finds.

The episode - Series 12 Episode 4 - is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.