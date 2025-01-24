BBC Digging for Britain: “totally unexpected discovery” revealed in episode featuring Castleford archaeological site
The episode – hosted by TV presenter and academic Professor Alice Roberts – examined the findings of an excavation just outside Castleford which has revealed evidence of counterfeit coin making from the Roman Empire.
The site was discovered during a routine excavation ahead of an upcoming housing development. Professor Roberts described it as a “totally unexpected discovery.”
During the excavation, the team found over 100 fragments from clay moulds used for casting counterfeit Roman coins – a crime in the Roman empire.
Trenches dug at the site have revealed Roman pottery and evidence of houses and burials.
The series, now in its twelfth season, follows Professor Roberts around the country to examine archaeological finds.
The episode - Series 12 Episode 4 - is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
