Netflix have released several critically acclaimed films in 2021. Photo credit: Netflix.

Best films on Netflix 2021: The 10 most highly rated films on Netflix, as per Rotten Tomatoes

With hundreds to choose from, it can be hard to pick which Netflix film is best to watch. Here are 10 of the highest rated films released by Netflix in 2021 – as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:04 pm

Streaming giant Netflix has once again conquered the movie world this year, enjoying monumental success with a number of critically acclaimed movies released on its platform in 2021.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown at the beginning of the year, which saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

And though cinema’s have now reopened, Netflix has still continued to produce numerous successful films that audiences have fallen in love with.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

1. 7 Prisoners

7 Prisoners is the highest rated series released by Netflix this year, with a near perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Th film blends sharp storytelling with a searing social conscience. Photo: Netflix

2. The Power Of The Dog

British actor Benedict Cumberbach takes on the role of rancher Phil Burbank - a man who inspires fear and awe in those around him. Rotten Tomatoes ranks this at an impressive 95%. Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

3. My Octopus Teacher

Released earlier in the year, My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming story which shows the bond between human and animal at its best. A 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is evidence of its quality storytelling. Photo: Netflix

4. Passing

Rebecca Hall makes an impressive directorial debut with Passing, which Rotten Tomatoes ranks at 90%. Set in 1920s New York, a woman finds her world upended when she is reintroduced to a former friend. Photo: Netflix

