Coronation Street: Castleford’s Colson Smith leaves soap after 14 years as final episode for character Craig Tinker airs on ITV

By Catherine Gannon
Published 22nd May 2025, 19:00 BST

Colson Smith, who has played police officer Craig Tinker on ITV’s Coronation Street since 2011, has left the soap after his final episode aired on Wednesday (May 21).

The character died in hospital following a head injury sustained while on duty.

Colson, who attended Castleford High School and has been involved with Castleford Cricket Club, has worked on the Coronation Street set since he was a teenager, and leaves after 14 years.

In 2015, he was nominated for the Best Young Actor award at the Inside Soap Awards, and in 2024 he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother alongside stars including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, David Potts, and Nikita Kuzmin.

Colson Smith has played Craig Tinker on Coronation Street for 14 years. His final episode aired on Wednesday (May 21) at 8pm. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesColson Smith has played Craig Tinker on Coronation Street for 14 years. His final episode aired on Wednesday (May 21) at 8pm. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Colson announced earlier in the year that his character would be leaving the show, and his character’s final episode aired on ITV1 at 8pm on Wednesday (May 21).

Coronation Street has been running since 1960 and has aired more than 10,000 episodes.

