County's favourite star Jane McDonald visits Bridlington and Knaresborough in this weekend's episode of My Yorkshire on Channel 5
Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey head to North Yorkshire to take a tandem cycle tour of Knaresborough in the third episode of My Yorkshire.
The singer continues her journey through her home county on Channel 5 on Sunday March 6 at 9pm.
She then heads to the original filming location for Emmerdale Farm to meets star Frazer Hines.
Jane then heads to Bridlington, where she spent all her childhood summer holidays, taking in the penny arcades, a traditional shellfish vendor and an ice-cream parlour.
"I'm so excited about this new series and can't wait for viewers to see it. We go to so many places, and there are some stunning locations including the East Coast from Bridlington to Scarborough and Whitby. I also visit Knaresborough and go up in The Moors and the Yorkshire Dales," said the Cruise star.
The series began with Jane taking viewers around her hometown of Wakefield and the surrounding Yorkshire market towns.
The BAFTA award-winning star of Channel 5's Cruising With Jane McDonald is also bringing her tour to Bridlington Spa on Saturday August 20 at 7.30pm.
Tickets:
01262 678258 or