See if you recognsie any of these famous faces from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.placeholder image
See if you recognsie any of these famous faces from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Famous from Wakefield: Here are 22 celebrities you may not know are from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Mar 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 10:19 BST
Wakefield has produced so many amazing people – including some very famous faces across television, music and film.

From actors to musicians and authors to athletes, there are lots of celebrities with links to the district.

Here are 22 celebrities you might not know are from Wakefield and its surrounding areas.

Let us know and be sure to tell us any big names that we missed from the list!

Jane Anne McDonald is an English singer and television presenter who was born and raised in Wakefield. The singer has had a total of four top 10 albums in the UK in addition to performing in live concerts and her own tours at venues across the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium.

1. Jane McDonald

Jane Anne McDonald is an English singer and television presenter who was born and raised in Wakefield. The singer has had a total of four top 10 albums in the UK in addition to performing in live concerts and her own tours at venues across the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium. Photo: Karwai Tang

Photo Sales
Bronwyn James is a Wakefield actress who will star alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked and in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon film. She is best known for playing one of the main roles in Academy Award winning director Roman Polanski's The Palace and for her appearances in period dramas such as Wild Bill, The Dig, and Harlots.(Image: Piers Nimmo Management)

2. Bronwyn James

Bronwyn James is a Wakefield actress who will star alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked and in the live-action How To Train Your Dragon film. She is best known for playing one of the main roles in Academy Award winning director Roman Polanski's The Palace and for her appearances in period dramas such as Wild Bill, The Dig, and Harlots.(Image: Piers Nimmo Management) Photo: Image: Piers Nimmo Management

Photo Sales
Jamie, from Normanton, is a three-time European champion and was a member of the historic gold medal winning team in Tokyo.

3. Jamie Stead

Jamie, from Normanton, is a three-time European champion and was a member of the historic gold medal winning team in Tokyo. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Michelle Hardwick is an English actress from Wakefield. She is known for her roles as hospital receptionist Lizzie Hopkirk in the ITV drama series The Royal and Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

4. Michelle Hardwick

Michelle Hardwick is an English actress from Wakefield. She is known for her roles as hospital receptionist Lizzie Hopkirk in the ITV drama series The Royal and Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale. Photo: Karwai Tang

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefract
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice