Final Rob Burrow documentary is shortlisted for an NTA - here's how you can vote

Final Rob Burrow documentary is shortlisted for an NTA

Rob Burrow’s third and final documentary has been shortlisted at the National TV Awards (NTAs).

The documentary, produced by BBC Breakfast, was created with Rob with the agreement that it would be released after his death.

It included an incredible final message from Rob to his family and all his supporters around the world who had given him so much strength in his battle with MND.

Rob was diagnosed in December 2019 and, alongside his wife Lindsey, he opened his doors to the TV cameras to document the toll MND takes on those with the disease and those closest to them.

His first two documentaries, My Year with MND and Living with MND, were both nominated for NTAs but lost out in the popular vote to Kate Garraway and Lewis Capaldi respectively.

But now the public have the chance to make it third time lucky in memory of Rob.

Lindsey Burrow said: “I am incredibly proud that Rob’s final documentary has made the shortlist for the National TV awards.

"I know Rob was so proud of the impact the documentaries had on the public’s awareness of MND and being nominated for an incredible award like this is another chance to bang the drum for the MND community.”

Leeds Rhinos Head of Media & PR Phil Daly added: “This documentary was made with love, care and respect for the Burrow family by the team at BBC Breakfast.

"It is a remarkable achievement that all three of Rob’s documentaries have reached the final vote for the National TV Awards and our challenge now; the challenge to everyone who has been touched by Rob’s story, is to make sure that the Burrow family get the chance to once again put the spotlight back onto the MND community by winning the award.”

Netflix drama Adolescence, which was filmed at locations around Pontefract, has also made the shortlist at the NTAs.

The hard-hitting series, where each episode was shot in one continuous take, is up for New Drama with Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham both nominated in the Drama Performance category.

The NTAs will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on Wednesday, September 10.

To vote visit www.nationaltvawards.com