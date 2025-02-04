Hollywood in Wakefield: Upcoming Christmas movie to film in Wakefield's Theatre Royal and is rumoured to star A-list actor
The Wakefield hotspot will become a filming location for an upcoming Christmas film, that will air on Sky later this year.
Now, the theatre is encouraging local people to sign up and become extras.
The film is rumoured to star 58-year-old Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, who was spotted being filmed walking along the Waterside in Knaresborough last week.
Sutherland, son of the late Donald Sutherland, is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the Fox TV drama 24 and has starred in many hit movies over the years including The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, and, most recently, Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2. There’s been speculation that the Hollywood star is in the region as part of new film with a festive theme, A Proper English Christmas, with Yorkshire supplying a charming, traditional and festive, very English backdrop.
The second round of casting for volunteer extras, to make up the audience within the Theatre Royal for scenes in the film, is currently underway.
Posting to social media, a spokesperson for the Theatre Royal said: “This February; Hollywood is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.
“Become part of our Hollywood cast and be part of the finale of SKYs new big Christmas Movie. If you're interested, please come and see what life is like on the other side of the camera for the day.”
Volunteers must be over the age of 18.
To register interest and for further details, email: [email protected]