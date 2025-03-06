Jane McDonald: Wakefield superstar announced as host of British Soap Awards 2025
The British Soap Awards will return to screens this year, after taking a break in 2024, with ITV now confirming that fan-favourite host, Jane McDonald, will return.
Singer Jane, who is also known for her cruise ship adventures, first hosted the show in 2023, steping in as a last-minute replacement for Phillip Schofield.
Following her presenting success, the Wakefield-born star will now return to host the annual soap bash for a second time.
On returning as host, Jane McDonald said: “I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.
"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous.
The annual awards celebrate the stars from soaps including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks – who will battle it out in categories including ‘Villain of the Year’, ‘Best Storyline’ and ‘Best Soap’.
Gemma John-Lewis, Entertainment Commissioner for ITV, said "The British Soaps Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year.
"We're delighted Jane McDonald, a self proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards."
The date of the awards is yet to be announced but ITV have shared that it will air later this summer.
