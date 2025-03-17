A new crime drama which was filmed in South Kirkby, and starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, has been released on Netflix.

The one-shot crime drama, released on Netflix on March 13, tells the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old is arrested for murder.

Starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown), Adolescence was filmed in the South Kirkby-based production studios, Production Park, over six months during the summer.

Most of the action was filmed on-site and some within a short driving distance from the base.

(Left to right) Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham on the set of Adolescence. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Ben Blackall © 2024

The four-part series has been directed by Philip Barantini – who garnered critical acclaim for his Boiling Point film – and filmed in an unbroken, continuous shot.

The South Kirkby site has previously been used by artists including Coldplay, Pink, and Beyoncé to rehearse arena shows, and TV clients include Netflix, the BBC and ITV.

Mark Herbert, joint CEO of WARP Films, previously said of the production: “The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process.

“We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic – I will certainly film there again.

“And it’s mad it’s in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield.”