South Kirkby-based production studios Production Park has revealed it was the production base for the upcoming Netflix show Adolescence, a one-shot crime drama starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown), due to air in 2025.

Production Park has revealed it was the filming location for an upcoming Netflix drama featuring A list stars including Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty in its first major TV commission.

The cast and crew used Production Park as their main base for six months over the summer, filming most of the action on-site and some within a short driving distance from the base.

Adolescence is a one-shot crime drama which will tell the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old is arrested for the murder of a

Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham on the set of Adolescence. Picture: courtesy of Netflix/Ben Blackall © 2024

teenage girl. The four-part series has been directed by Philip Barantini – who garnered critical acclaim for his Boiling Point film – in an unbroken, continuous shot.

The production formed the first major TV commission for the South Kirkby studios, following the decision from WARP Films, Plan B, and Matriarch Productions to use it as the drama’s production base.

Production Park has previously been used by artists including Coldplay, Pink, and Beyoncé to rehearse arena shows and TV clients include Netflix, the BBC and ITV.

Mark Herbert, joint CEO WARP Films, said: “The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process. We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic, I will certainly film there again. And it’s mad it’s in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield.”

Lee Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO of Production Park said: "We were pleased to host the crew and cast from Adolescence through the summer months. Hosting such a large-scale, prestigious drama at Production Park shows how versatile we can be in supporting a wide range of clients, and we are very much open to any similar scale productions in the future.”