Ocean Film Festival is coming to Yorkshire

From big wave surfing to tiger shark conservation, the Ocean Film Festival is a cinematic celebration of the planet’s oceans, with inspirational short films from above and beneath the waves.

The tour will visit Yorkshire on September 26 at the Carriageworks in Leeds.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Dive into a night of wild seafaring voyages and astounding marine life – without getting your feet wet.

Circumnavigate - Photo by Will Reddaway

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re so excited to be bringing this brand-new collection of captivating films to ocean-loving audiences around the UK – and we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an ocean adventure of your own too.”

For 2022, the Ocean Film Festival will be working with PADI, the world’s largest diver organisation, as presenting partner.

Rachel Croft, marketing manager at PADI, added: “PADI enables people around the world to seek adventure and save the ocean through underwater education, life-changing experiences and travel. By partnering with Ocean Film Festival UK Tour, we hope to engage British ocean lovers and adventurers in the wonder of scuba diving.

From the film Tiger Shark King

“Both PADI and Ocean Film Festival are advocates of the ocean and we both strive to bring people together to celebrate and protect our amazing ocean planet. Partnering with likeminded organisations like Ocean Film Festival enables us to unite our passions and work together towards a healthy future for people and planet.”

The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans. As well as captivating films, each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

Film highlights include:

Circumnavigate – Father-of-three Brendon Prince, from South Devon, attempts to become the first person ever to stand-up paddleboard around mainland Britain – a challenge that many have tried, but none have achieved. Circumnavigate joins Brendon on his gruelling journey around Britain’s spectacular and often treacherous coastline;

- and Tiger Shark King – more than 20 years ago, conservationist and diver Jim Abernethy discovered the 'affectionate' side of large predatory sharks after removing a fishing hook from the jaws of a tiger shark.