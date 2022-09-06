Free festival Wakefield Live to feature live music, comedy and DJs at venues across the city

Wakefield Live, on September 17, will be held at more than 20 venues including The Art House, Audiozone, The Counting House, The Establishment, Henry Boons, The Hop, Joy’s Coffee House, Merrie Studios, The Providence, The Ridings, Venue 23, Vortex, Wah Wah Records and the Yorkshire Linen Shop.

The festival, from 9.30am to 11pm, will suit a range of live music tastes, from pop, rock, indie, jazz and house to metal, funk and acoustic. There will also be a pop-up cinema and a silent disco.

The Ridings shopping centre Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Some of the events include:

- Dan Greaves, the Lockstocks, Connor Walsh and Recycled at The Hop;

- CAPA Juniors singing and dancing workshops, the silent disco, Empathy CIC, The Whiskey Belters, and Just Transition Climate Action workshops and activities in various parts of the Ridings;

- Pop-up cinema day with The Merrie City documentary premiere at The Establishment;

- Jack Askew, La Sorda, and Sooner or Later at the Counting House;

- and spoken word performances from Keeper of Bees, Ichabod Wolf, Matt McAteer and Jimmy Andrex at Wah Wah Records’ new premises on Cross Square.

Most of the events are accessible and designed for all ages to attend, although some venues have age restrictions. No tickets are required and members of the Wakefield Live team will be in the city on the day handing out listings. Venues will also display large, bright green VENUE posters.