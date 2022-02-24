Singer Jane McDonald continues her My Yorkshire series on Channel 5 - this week she visits two more of the county's favourite places

Singer and TV celebrity Jane McDonald presents My Yorkshire on Channel 5 each Sunday at 9pm

This week she heads to the well-known Oakworth Station the location for the iconic film The Railway Children.

Oakworth Railway Station serves the village of Oakworth, near Keighley. It featured heavily in the 1970 big screen version of E Nesbit's book.

It was directed by Lionel Jefferies and starred Jenny Agutter as Bobby and Bernard Cribbens as the station master.

Jane then takes a trip back into Yorkshire's history and heads underground at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is based at the site of Caphouse Colliery in Overton, Wakefield.

It opened in 1988 as the Yorkshire Mining Museum and was granted national status in 1995.