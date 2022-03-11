Singer Jane McDonald stops off in Scarborough as she continues the tour of her home county in Channel 5's My Yorkshire

Champion of the county Jane McDonald stops off in Scarborough for her Channel 5 series My Yorkshire

"That coastline is to die for, and you’ll see why," said Jane who has described the series as a love letter to Yorkshire.

"The people definitely make Yorkshire special. There’s something about being Yorkshire person and being with Yorkshire people. I think every sort of county has that, but we just are extremely proud of what we do," she said.

Jane has already visited Bridlington, Wakefield, Holmfirth and Knaresborough on her travels.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane won a place in the nation’s hearts in the BBC docusoap The Cruise n 1998 and became a household name overnight. Since then, she has toured extensively selling out live concerts including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium twice, as well as the MGM in Las Vegas.

My Yorkshire is on Channel 5 on Sunday March 13 at 9pm

Scarborough is also the setting for Jane's biggest concert of the year.

She will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 4.

Jane said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be headlining this very special concert celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. And where better to be holding such a brilliant event than in Yorkshire.