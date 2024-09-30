Strictly Come Dancing: Wakefield's CAPA alumni Tasha Ghouri tops leaderboard in week two
For week two, Tasha and Aljaž performed a moving Viennese Walts to “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore.
The Love Island star scored a series high of 35 - receiving the first nines of the series from judges, Motsi Mabuse, Shirely Ballas and Anton Du Beke.
On the heartfelt dance, Tasha said: “This week was all about the emotion and the storyline and we connected to this dance so emotionally.
"I’m really going to miss dancing this, it holds a special place in my heart.”
Anton commended Tasha on her "immaculate frame” and “gorgeous footwork”, whilst Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair an eight, claimed that it was “the dance of the night”.
During Sunday’s (October 29) results show, Aljaž gave a hint as to what the pair would be doing for week three’s movie week.
He simply said: “One of us will be a Barbie!”
