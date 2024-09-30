Strictly Come Dancing: Wakefield's CAPA alumni Tasha Ghouri tops leaderboard in week two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The CAPA College alumni, and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec, waltzed to the top of Saturday’s leaderboard.

For week two, Tasha and Aljaž performed a moving Viennese Walts to “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Island star scored a series high of 35 - receiving the first nines of the series from judges, Motsi Mabuse, Shirely Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the heartfelt dance, Tasha said: “This week was all about the emotion and the storyline and we connected to this dance so emotionally.

Tasha Ghouri and pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec performed a heartfelt Viennese Waltz for week two of Strictly.

"I’m really going to miss dancing this, it holds a special place in my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton commended Tasha on her "immaculate frame” and “gorgeous footwork”, whilst Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair an eight, claimed that it was “the dance of the night”.

During Sunday’s (October 29) results show, Aljaž gave a hint as to what the pair would be doing for week three’s movie week.

He simply said: “One of us will be a Barbie!”