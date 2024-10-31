Strictly star Chris McCausland to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new comedy tour
Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been "yonks” in the making.
The comedian will perform his new show ‘Chris McCausland: Yonks!’ at the Theatre Royal on March 4, 2025.
Chris’ previous tour, Speaker Blinder, sold out all 140 dates, with his final show at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire also being filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.
He also made a highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall in 2021.
Also known for his appearences on Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You,The Last Leg and now Strictly, Chris has become a household name.
Tickets are still available on the Theatre Royal website, but are selling fast: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/chris-mccausland-yonks-2025