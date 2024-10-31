Strictly star Chris McCausland to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new comedy tour

Chris McCausland, the blind stand-up comedian who has become a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, will visit Wakefield next year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been "yonks” in the making.

The comedian will perform his new show ‘Chris McCausland: Yonks!’ at the Theatre Royal on March 4, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’ previous tour, Speaker Blinder, sold out all 140 dates, with his final show at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire also being filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.

Chris McCausland will visit the Theatre Royal as part of his brand-new show for 2025.

He also made a highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall in 2021.

Also known for his appearences on Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You,The Last Leg and now Strictly, Chris has become a household name.

Tickets are still available on the Theatre Royal website, but are selling fast: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/chris-mccausland-yonks-2025