Tasha on Strictly: Ex-CAPA College star shares emotional message following incredible Strictly final

From a heart-warming reunion to being called “the best dancer we've ever had” by judges – Ex-CAPA College star, Tasha Ghouri had an incredible Strictly final depsite not picking up the glitterball.

The ex-Love Island star, and her professional parter Aljaz Skorjanec, dominated the leaderboard throughout the series – being the first pair to score a 10 and a perfect 40 from the judges within the series.

After surviving the final two dance-offs of the show, Tasha made it through to the 2024 Strictly final alongside Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

The pair performed three dances throughout the show: a judges’ pick to “What About Us” by P!nk, a show dance to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Benny Goodman and their couple’s choice routine, their American Smooth, to “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

Following their performance to their couple’s choice dance, judge Anton Du Beke named Tasha as “the best” dancer the show has had in its 20-year history.

He said: ““I asked earlier if you could be the best dancer we’ve ever had on Strictly Come Dancing, and I think you’ve answered it tonight.

“I think you’re the best dancer we’ve ever had on Strictly. You’re an amazing talent.”

Following their three incredible routines, the pair had a final score of 119 – making them joint top of the leaderboard.

For their judges' choice, the pair performed their couple's choice routine, from week seven, to "What About Us" by P!nk.

After dancing their final dance, Aljaz was filled with praise for Tasha – gushing about their journey together.

He said: “I know this is our last dance on Strictly but I don’t think this is our last dance.

"I fell in love with dancing when I was five and, I think, everytime I dance with you I fell in love with it a little bit more – so thank you partner.”

The incredible comments weren’t the only thing that left Tasha lost for words in the final.

The social media star had just achieved a perfect 40 from the judges for her showdance, when her brother, who lives in Australia, surprised her.

Tasha believed that her brother was still in Australia, when he had in fact flew over especially, to watch her compete in the final.

The reunion left Tasha emotional, as her brother said: “"I wouldn't have missed it for the world.”

Following an impressive show, filled with tears and impressive routines – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell were named the Strictly 2024 champions.

Following the final, Tasha took to social media to share her support for Chris and what being in the show truly meant to her.

“Chris, you deserve to lift that trophy so much, since day one you have shown you are unstoppable, your partnership with Dianne has just been a joy.

"To my younger Tasha.. we did it. We lived a dream we dreamt of for a long long time.

"We never gave up believing and chasing that dream. We danced every week with a smile on our face, we danced with our heart and never gave up.

"I hope this sends a message to you all to keep going, never give up and anything is possible.”

Tasha and Aljaz are participating in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will visit arenas across the country in 2025.

Tickets are available, via: https://strictlycomedancinglive.com/