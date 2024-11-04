Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA College star shares how online trolls inspired dance

Tasha, and pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec, impressed the judges with their heartfelt couple’s choice performance to What About Us by Pink.

The pair got a joint series high score of 39, alongside JLS star JB Gill, with a nine from Craig Revel Horwood and 10s from Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Ahead of the dance, Tasha who was born deaf and uses a cochlear implant, shared how online trolls have bullied her for the way she speaks – and how it has inspired the dance.

Following her time on reality show Love island, Tasha said she felt she had let down "the whole deaf community" and “hit rock bottom” – due to the cruel online comments.

Tasha shared: “When I left the show, I remember my dad sat me down and he looked at me straight and said 'Tash, there is a lot of horrific stuff that was written about you, especially on social media."

"There are videos made about my voice and the way I speak, it became a trend at one point."

""Because I wanted to go on for representation and I feel like I failed, not just myself but, the whole deaf community.”

As Tasha continued, she said: “I eventually said I’m not going to let them get me down. I’m going to use my platform to help educate people.”

The emotional dance, left Tasha and her parents in tears, and the judges on their feet.

Judge, Motsi Mabuse, said: “That was a powerful dance, with powerful words.

"You made that look so easy but that was so difficult. You are speaking to a lot of people out there, inspiring them – just keep going!”

Head judge, Shirley Ballas shared how she was “lost for words” due to how “beautiful” the dance was, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the dance “a triumph”.

Following the dance, Tasha said: "The song ‘What About Us’ is such a powerful song and there are some lyrics that really resonate with me.

"Little Tasha would be so proud and it’s not just about me but everyone who suffers with self-confidence and self-belief, this is for them.”

In the results show, her pro partner Aljaz, revelaed the pair would be ding a Quickstep next week.