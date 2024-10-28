Tasha on Strictly: Wakefield's CAPA star soars in week six with successful Samba

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The CAPA College alumni, and pro-partner Aljaž Škorjanec, performed a lively Samba to Reel 2 Real's “I Like to Move It” – earning an impressive 37 points from the judges.

Judge, Anton Du Beke scored the dance a ten whilst Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse gave the pair nines.

Anton said: "You can have good weeks, you can have bad weeks. Last week wasn't a great week for you – this week was about as good a week as you could possibly have."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motsi praised the “complex choreography” whilst Craig simply stated: “Amazing!”

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec performed a Samba for week six aka 'Halloween Week'.Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec performed a Samba for week six aka 'Halloween Week'.
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec performed a Samba for week six aka 'Halloween Week'.

The dance was equally successful for pro-dancer Aljaž, who broke his own record.

After receiving their scores, co-host Claudia Winkleman told Tasha and Aljaž: "I have a fact. That is the highest Halloween Samba ever, breaking your own record."

In the results show, the pair revealed they would be doing their couple’s choice routine for “Icons Week” – with Tasha saying it will be “a very special one”.

Related topics:WakefieldAnton Du Beke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice