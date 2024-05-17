Wakefield actress shines alongside Ariana Grande in new trailer for Wicked

By Kara McKune
Published 17th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Bronwyn James will star alongside Ariana Grande in the highly anticipated adaptation of the popular stage musical 'Wicked', which will debut in cinemas later this year.

On Wednesday (May 15), Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for the first installment of the two-part film version, featuring the Wakefield actress.

Former CAPA College student, Bronwyn, 30, was cast in the film alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 2022.

Based on the hit Broadway musical, the movie will follow Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) - two witches and their unlikely friendship in the magical land of Oz.

The new trailer for Wicked, starring Wakefield actress Bronwyn James dropped earlier this week.The new trailer for Wicked, starring Wakefield actress Bronwyn James dropped earlier this week.
Bronwyn will star as a character named ‘ShenShen’ – who is described as one of Glinda's college friends and was shown alongside her in the trailer.

The talented actress has previously starred in hit shows like “Harlots” and “Call The Midwide” and will soon star as “Ruffnut” in the new live action “How to Train Your Dragon”.

Wicked: Part One will hit cinemas in the UK this November.

