Wakefield set to appear on BBC's Gardeners' World as film crews visit The Hepworth Wakefield Garden

Wakefield is set to take a starring role in this week’s episode of Gardeners’ World on BBC Two.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
In August, film crews visited The Hepworth Wakefield Garden to film with Katy Merrington, The Hepworth Wakefield's Cultural Gardener.

The short film will be broadcast as part of Gardeners' World on BBC Two on Friday, October 13 at 8pm.

Errol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum & Gardens and Katy Merrington, Cultural Gardener, The Hepworth Wakefield. Photo: courtesy of The Hepworth WakefieldErrol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum & Gardens and Katy Merrington, Cultural Gardener, The Hepworth Wakefield. Photo: courtesy of The Hepworth Wakefield
Errol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum & Gardens and Katy Merrington, Cultural Gardener, The Hepworth Wakefield. Photo: courtesy of The Hepworth Wakefield
Speaking about the visit The Hepworth’s website, Katy said: "The Hepworth Wakefield Garden was designed by landscape architect and garden designer, Tom Stuart-Smith to have as much year-round interest as possible, so that as a living composition, you could come and see it every few weeks and there would always be something new to see.

"With the filming scheduled for the end of August, we felt it was a great time to shine a spotlight on the beauty of late summer.

“After a rainy season we were fortunate to have a dry day for filming.

"It was lovely to stand with Errol in the low afternoon sunshine and reflect on the dramatic transformation that this space has undergone in just four years – an unloved piece of waste ground, now a flower-filled garden for everyone to enjoy.”

A synopsis for the episode reads: “Frances Tophill assesses the tomatoes in her upcycled greenhouse, before heading to a specialist nursery to buy plants for her revamped pond.

"Elsewhere, Rekha Mistry shares her successes and failures in her new vegetable garden in the Peak District, and Errol Reuben Fernandes heads to a contemporary garden in the centre of Wakefield that's bringing a community together.”

The episode airs on Friday, October 13 at 8pm on BBC Two and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

