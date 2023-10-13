Wakefield set to appear on BBC's Gardeners' World as film crews visit The Hepworth Wakefield Garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In August, film crews visited The Hepworth Wakefield Garden to film with Katy Merrington, The Hepworth Wakefield's Cultural Gardener.

The short film will be broadcast as part of Gardeners' World on BBC Two on Friday, October 13 at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Errol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum & Gardens and Katy Merrington, Cultural Gardener, The Hepworth Wakefield. Photo: courtesy of The Hepworth Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the visit The Hepworth’s website, Katy said: "The Hepworth Wakefield Garden was designed by landscape architect and garden designer, Tom Stuart-Smith to have as much year-round interest as possible, so that as a living composition, you could come and see it every few weeks and there would always be something new to see.

"With the filming scheduled for the end of August, we felt it was a great time to shine a spotlight on the beauty of late summer.

“After a rainy season we were fortunate to have a dry day for filming.

"It was lovely to stand with Errol in the low afternoon sunshine and reflect on the dramatic transformation that this space has undergone in just four years – an unloved piece of waste ground, now a flower-filled garden for everyone to enjoy.”

Errol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at the Horniman Museum & Gardens and Katy Merrington, Cultural Gardener, The Hepworth Wakefield. Photo: courtesy of The Hepworth Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A synopsis for the episode reads: “Frances Tophill assesses the tomatoes in her upcycled greenhouse, before heading to a specialist nursery to buy plants for her revamped pond.

"Elsewhere, Rekha Mistry shares her successes and failures in her new vegetable garden in the Peak District, and Errol Reuben Fernandes heads to a contemporary garden in the centre of Wakefield that's bringing a community together.”