Forget Me Not announce Happy Valley star to return for Colour Run 2025

Fundraisers at Forget Me Not children’s hospice can reveal that Happy Valley star Rhys Connah, who joined the crowds running in 2024 while carrying his baby brother Teddy, is coming back for more colourful fun!

Rhys, 20, who played Ryan Cawood in all three series of the hit BBC drama Happy Valley and features in the new BBC drama “What it feels like for a girl”, became an ambassador for the charity in 2024.

He will be running and getting colourful once again and will also address the crowds from the stage, which he will share this year with Forget Me Not’s own star young person Hollie Shaw.

Hollie, 21, was among the first children to come to Russell House when it opened in 2011 and she will be the first Forget Me Not young person to address the crowds at the Colour Run, now in its 8th year.

Hollie has been developing her public speaking skills since appearing on BBC Look North in 2023, when she shared the story of her adventures on the set of Marvel TV series Secret Invasion.

Earlier this year she spoke to a roomful of Forget Me Not’s business supporters at the Race Across West Yorkshire awards evening at the John Smith Stadium in Huddersfield and the charity was delighted when she agreed to address the Colour Run crowds.

Hollie was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic condition that makes skin so fragile that it can tear or blister at the slightest touch. Hollie said,

“When I speak at the Colour Run, I’ll be doing it on behalf of all the children and young people supported by Forget Me Not. Because we are all so grateful for the support we’ve had from the team there. They are amazing and have helped me and my family through some really tough times.

"That’s why I’ll be doing the Colour Run too – in my wheelchair, wrapped in protective layers. And to be honest, if I can do it, then anyone can – so what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now and join me!”

Rhys Connah said,

“I’m so proud to be supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and taking part in their Colour Run again with my family. It’s such a fun event, full of colour, energy and community – and all for an incredible cause. I’d love to see as many people there as possible. Get signed up and let’s make it the best one yet!”

Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not said:

“We’re thrilled to be joined by two very special participants at Colour Run this year. Last year it would be fair to say Rhys Connah was a very enthusiastic participant! He threw himself wholeheartedly into the Colour Run and looked super cute running with his baby brother on his chest. He was a great ambassador for our charity, making tons of friends and posing for photos as he mingled with the crowds.

And we couldn’t be more proud of Hollie Shaw. She has been supported by Forget Me Not since the start so to see her up on stage, the first Forget Me Not young person to address the crowds at the Colour Run will be a special moment that I wouldn’t miss for the world.”

The Colour Run event is sponsored by Charlesworth Family Group and every penny raised by the colour runners will help fund the support Forget Me Not provides to local children with life-shortening conditions, their families and families living with the loss of their child.

Tickets to take part in the Colour Run are still available but online sales close on Thursday 12th June. They can be purchased here www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/colourrun and include a Colour Run 2025 t-shirt. Participants will also receive a special medal on the day.

1 . Contributed Hollie Shaw (centre) with Mum Leah (left ) and Gemma Redford from Forget Me Not at the Race Across West Yorkshire awards evening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Hollie Shaw (centre) with mum Leah Fairbank (right) and BBC Look North's Amy Garcia Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not children's hospice Fundraising Manager Photo: Submitted Photo Sales