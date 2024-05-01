Former NASA astronaut visiting Pontefract
Former NASA astronaut Don Thomas visiting the Pontefract area in June 2024 with two public events.
Don Thomas a veteran of four space shuttle missions is in the Pontefract area on 7th June 2024 for a public dining event at the Wentbridge House Hotel - An 'out of this world' experience, don't miss out on the chance to be inspired by someone who has seen our fragile earth from 100's miles above.
The event will host a three course meal, raffle/auction and chance to get yourself an autograph with photo opportunity!
8th June 2024 will see Don Thomas delivering a fun and fact filled lecture during the day at the Wentbridge House Hotel.
Events arranged by 'Inspirespace' Community Interest Company Ltd. Event website link here: www.astronautevents.co.uk