Former NASA astronaut visiting Pontefract

Former NASA astronaut Don Thomas visiting the Pontefract area in June 2024 with two public events.
By Nick DeakinContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 13:55 BST
Don Thomas a veteran of four space shuttle missions is in the Pontefract area on 7th June 2024 for a public dining event at the Wentbridge House Hotel - An 'out of this world' experience, don't miss out on the chance to be inspired by someone who has seen our fragile earth from 100's miles above.

The event will host a three course meal, raffle/auction and chance to get yourself an autograph with photo opportunity!

8th June 2024 will see Don Thomas delivering a fun and fact filled lecture during the day at the Wentbridge House Hotel.

Events arranged by 'Inspirespace' Community Interest Company Ltd. Event website link here: www.astronautevents.co.uk

