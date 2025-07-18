Free Children's Summer Garden Trail at Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre

Notcutts Victoria has announced the launch of its exciting summer children's garden trail, a delightful outdoor adventure that promises fun for the entire family. Based on a game of hide and seek, children can collect an entry form to take part in a trail.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children's garden trail is free to enter and offers a chance to explore and find the adorable Notcutts characters around the garden centre hiding in different locations. Every child who takes part will be awarded a free sticker and the chance to be entered in the draw for a children’s prize bundle. The children's garden trail will be open from Saturday 26th July – Sunday 31st August.

After a fun exploration, families can take a break and recharge at the garden centre's restaurant, with refreshing coolers, cakes and snacks including a special children’s meal deal for the youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re thrilled to introduce the children’s trail at Notcutts this summer," said Damien Wood, Garden Centre Manager. "It’s designed to be a free, fun, and educational way for children to connect with nature, and hopefully spark a lifelong love of gardening."

The children’s garden trail is free to enjoy at Notcutts Garden Centre.

The children’s garden trail is a perfect outing throughout the school holidays, making memorable experiences with a touch of outdoor exploration and fun. No booking is required – simply visit your local Notcutts Garden Centre from Saturday 26th July – Sunday 31st August, to start your adventure.

Visit Notcutts Victoria at Wakefield Road, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 6BS. Victoria is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01977 701 560 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.