Free festive trail for families at Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre

Notcutts Victoria is inviting families to embark on a Christmas themed “I Spy” adventure this festive season.

Daily until Monday 30th December, young explorers can hunt for festive-themed clues scattered throughout the garden centre. This free activity is perfect for keeping little ones entertained during the countdown to Christmas.

With twinkling lights and beautiful decorations, the garden centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland – the ideal setting for an unforgettable festive adventure. Every participant will receive a sticker, and will be entered into a prize draw, with one lucky winner set to receive a special children’s gift bundle!

Renowned for its stunning Christmas displays, Notcutts Garden Centre offers families a chance to explore its enchanting surroundings while creating magical memories. Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany their little ones as they search for clues and soak up the festive atmosphere.

A family enjoying the free festive trail at Notcutts Rivendell Garden Centre.

Damien Wood, Garden Centre Manager said “We’re excited to host this engaging free Christmas adventure for families in our community. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season, spark children’s curiosity, and create lasting memories together.”

The garden centre will be staying open until 6pm Mondays to Saturdays until 23rd December to allow extra time for exploring the garden centre, and the restaurants will be serving a delicious festive children’s menu.

Please note the garden centre is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. For more information visit www.notcutts.co.uk