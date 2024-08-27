Free guided tours offered by Yorkshire Sculpture Park to mark annual Heritage Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate Heritage Open Day on September 10, Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering a free guided tour of its Lower Lake and historic Pump House.

Learning about the pump house restoration project and current management of the lakes and parkland, the free walking tour is offered as part of September’s annual Heritage Open Day where thousands of volunteers organise events across the country to celebrate England’s fantastic history and culture.

It's the public’s chance to see hidden or little known places and try out new experiences.

As well as the guided tour, YSP has over 90 monumental sculptures in the breathtaking Yorkshire landscape by some of the world’s leading artists. There is also the opportunity to spot a variety of wildlife across the vast estate, as well as an array of birds around YSP’s historic lakes which have been home to herons and other species for centuries.

The “Creation of the Lakes Tour” starts at YSP’s Bothy Gallery. The group will discover the complete history of the creation of the Bretton Estate lakes, that still can be enjoyed today, and sneak a rare glimpse inside the pump house whilst hearing tales of Sir Thomas Wentworth’s boat, the Aurora, which sailed the lakes in the 17th century.

Dates and Times:

Tuesday 10 September

11am–1pm or 2.15pm-3.30pm

Off-road mobility scooters are available to hire free of charge. To reserve a scooter call 01924 832631. The walk will include some areas of the Park which can be difficult to access due to uneven terrain and weather-related changes so it is wise to ring ahead to check. Participants are also advised to dress for the weather and wear sturdy and comfortable footwear.

Tickets are limited so it is advised to book early to avoid disappointment. Heritage Open Day: Creation of the Lakes Tour | Yorkshire Sculpture Park (ysp.org.uk)