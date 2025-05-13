Free Whit cake for the partyplaceholder image
Free Whit Party Family Day Event at Horbury

By JOHN HARRY WALTER
Published 13th May 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 10:24 BST
All the Horbury and District Churches under the banner, Horbury Churches Together are holding their annual free "Whit Party Family Day Event" at Horbury Academy (inside if wet) on Saturday, May 24 from 1.30-4.30pm.

There will be Bouncy Castles, Hook a Duck, Face Painting, Kite Making and Flying, Games, Community Cake Cutting, Bar-B-Q, Refreshments, Donkey Rides and much more.

A huge cake will be cut by the Reverend Jacob Kaiga of Horbury Methodist Church at 3pm.

This event won't break the bank, as most activities are free (yes including Face Painting, Donkeys and Hook-a-Duck!) thanks to support from many quarters including Horbury Academy and Wakefield MDC.

Its a great afternoon out for all the family to kick off the Spring holiday week. Call in and be amazed.

Free donkey rides all afternoon

Free entry and free prizes for young fishers

fun paint job

SAFE BOUNCY FUN ALL THE WAY

