Freedom Festival Comes to The Art House in Wakefield: A day of peace, unity and creativity

Wakefield’s The Art House is set to host its first Freedom Festival, a vibrant day-long celebration of peace, unity, and freedom through creativity, food, music, and shared stories. Taking place on Saturday 27 September 2025 (10:00-16:00), the festival invites people of all ages to enjoy a joyful programme of creative workshops, performances, music, and community feasting.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Freedom Festival is a celebration of creativity, community, and self-expression, bringing together artists, performers, and local people to explore the theme of freedom in its many forms.

Over the summer, The Art House has been working with local communities to explore what freedom means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through conversations, creative workshops, and storytelling, these reflections have shaped the heart of the festival. Visitors can expect a lively mix of music, exhibitions, drumming workshops, and hands-on activities such as carnival mask-making and fun screen-printing. There will be opportunities to take part in free art experiences, connect with others, and enjoy the energy of a festival atmosphere in the heart of Wakefield.

Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival forms part of Our Freedom: Then and Now, a UK-wide programme of locally led arts events marking the 80th anniversary of VE/VJ Day. Through the creation of 60 new events, the programme explores what “Our Freedom” means to communities across the country today.

For The Art House, this inspiration takes a particular form. While recognising that for many the legacies of conflict remain real and ongoing, The Art House’s focus is on how creativity can help build spaces of welcome, safety, and self-expression. The Freedom Festival is about celebrating what we can all share - food, music, art, and stories - as ways of bringing people closer together across languages, cultures, and borders.

“At a time when the world can feel divided, celebrating unity matters more than ever. The Freedom Festival is about coming together, eating side by side, making art together, dancing together, and sharing stories, showing that compassion and creativity are powerful forces for change. We see how much stronger we are when we stand together. Food. music and art are some of the simplest and most joyful ways to connect with others”. Damon Jackson-Waldock, Co-Executive Director of The Art House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival reflects The Art House’s ongoing commitment to create spaces where everyone feels welcome and able to express themselves. The events grew from the idea that sharing a meal, creative art, and music can cross languages, cultures, and borders. The programme of events draws on conversations with artists and communities about what freedom means today, whether that’s freedom of movement, freedom of identity, or freedom to create. Many of the events have been shaped carefully and sensitively by bringing people together through our Studio of Sanctuary, fostering moments of cultural exchange through creativity.

Calaloo Arts

Programme Highlights:

Taste of Unity - Community Feast (12:00–13:30) – A free outdoor meal celebrating global flavours chosen by members of the Studio of Sanctuary community. Guests are also invited to bring their own dishes to share, creating a true taste of unity. Whether it’s a treasured family recipe or a personal favourite, it’s another way to connect and pass on a piece of your story.

Taste of Unity - Stories and Recipe Sharing Station – Collect beautifully illustrated recipe cards inspired by food stories and memories from people based in Wakefield, from around the world, all gathered this summer by community participant facilitator Minoo Salili.

Callaloo Carnival Arts Workshops & Parade (12:30-15:30) – Drop-in carnival costume-making workshops leading to a colourful parade filled with music, dance, and masqueraders around the streets at The Art House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumming with Ali

Live Music and DJ Sets – Protest, peace, and unity anthems curated by Wakefield’s Vinyl Social played across the day. From the soul anthems of the civil rights movement to reggae rhythms calling for justice

Plus enjoy Carnival Soca DJ sets from Callaloo Carnival Arts’ very own DJ!

Djembe Drumming Workshops and Performance (11:00-14:00) – Interactive workshops and a live performance by Ali Bullivant with Zimbabwean musicians Godfrey Pambalipe and Thuba Gumede.

Screenprint Your Own Freedom Posters (10:00-15:30) – Creative drop-in sessions exploring themes of freedom and solidarity. Choose from a collection of real statements shared by local people about what freedom, solidarity, and unity mean to them. Layer these words with bold imagery to create screen-printed posters of your own unique design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taste of Unity

Outdoor Drawing -Freedom Wall - Share your voice on our giant community Freedom Wall, writing or drawing what freedom means to you.

Freedom Photobooth - Step into our large photobooth prop, have fun with friends and family, and capture what freedom looks like to you.

The day will culminate in the Freedom Parade (15:00-15:30) - a community-led procession through The Art House, alive with colour, rhythm, and togetherness.

The event is supported and part of Our Freedom: Then and Now, a nationwide programme led by Future Arts Centres, made possible thanks to public funding from the UK Government through Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Details: Freedom Festival: A Celebration of Peace and Unity, The Art House, Wakefield, Saturday 27 September 2025. 10:00–16:00, Free, open to all ages

For more details, visit: the-arthouse.org.uk/events/freedom-festival