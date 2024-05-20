Fresh venues set to join Artwalk Wakefield
Venues will open their doors on the evening of Wednesday 29th May, including some for the first time.
A host of locations in the lower part of town will be open for Artwalkers to visit, with the Chantry Chapel, West Yorkshire History Centre, Sun Lane Leisure, The Red Shed and The Old Vicarage have all signed up with diverse art forms including fine art, photography, colourful self-portraits and more.
Our House Wakefield will also rejoin the Artwalk in their new location opposite the History Centre.
Elsewhere in the city, Wakefield Cathedral will have exhibitions from CoActive Arts and Jan Parsons while Wakefield Library will be open 5pm-7pm with their Beyond the Bassline showcase.
Around the Westgate area, Artwalk stalwarts such as Westgate Studios, The Polka Hop and The Art House will be joined by the likes of Lobby 1867 and The Black Rock as more venues opt to participate in this bi-monthly celebration of Wakefield’s creativity.
All Artwalk events are free to attend. Many take place between 5pm and 9pm, although opening times of individual venues may vary.
Visit www.artwalkwakefield.org for the latest information about the Artwalk, including details of which venues are accessible and which have food and drink available on the night.
Artwalk Wakefield is co-ordinated by a volunteer group of Wakefield creatives who want to showcase the depth and variety of Wakefield’s artistic community. If you want to take part in a future Artwalk, either as an artist or a venue, please visit the website.