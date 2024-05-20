Fresh venues set to join Artwalk Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artwalk Wakefield is set to return at over a dozen locations and more than 30 creatives taking part.

Venues will open their doors on the evening of Wednesday 29th May, including some for the first time.

A host of locations in the lower part of town will be open for Artwalkers to visit, with the Chantry Chapel, West Yorkshire History Centre, Sun Lane Leisure, The Red Shed and The Old Vicarage have all signed up with diverse art forms including fine art, photography, colourful self-portraits and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our House Wakefield will also rejoin the Artwalk in their new location opposite the History Centre.

Artwalk stalwart: Westgate Studios

Elsewhere in the city, Wakefield Cathedral will have exhibitions from CoActive Arts and Jan Parsons while Wakefield Library will be open 5pm-7pm with their Beyond the Bassline showcase.

Around the Westgate area, Artwalk stalwarts such as Westgate Studios, The Polka Hop and The Art House will be joined by the likes of Lobby 1867 and The Black Rock as more venues opt to participate in this bi-monthly celebration of Wakefield’s creativity.

All Artwalk events are free to attend. Many take place between 5pm and 9pm, although opening times of individual venues may vary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.artwalkwakefield.org for the latest information about the Artwalk, including details of which venues are accessible and which have food and drink available on the night.