Friendship Lunch aims to bring people together and reduce social isolation
Held on the first Thursday of every month, this event offers a warm and welcoming space for individuals to come together, reduce social isolation, make new friends, and enjoy fun activities—all while sharing great food and creating lasting memories.
In collaboration with Ossett Cricket Club and their weekly Lunch and Natter initiative, our Friendship Lunch offers more than just a meal. It’s about laughter, stories, games, and companionship in a welcoming, friendly atmosphere. Every first Thursday, we add a little extra joy to the day by providing entertainment, fun activities, and plenty of conversation starters.
Rachael Smith, event co-ordinator at Radfield Home Care, said: “Loneliness can be a big challenge in our community, especially for older adults. Events like these give people a reason to smile, connect, and truly enjoy themselves. It’s heartwarming to see the bonds formed over lunch.”
Running every Thursday, Lunch and Natter at Ossett Cricket Club has become a cornerstone for building connections in our community. Whether it’s the camaraderie of old friends or the thrill of meeting someone new, this initiative ensures that no one has to face the day alone. It’s a celebration of what makes our community special: its people.
If you’re in the Ossett area, why not join us? Everyone is welcome to be part of this incredible initiative that brings warmth, laughter, and connection into people’s lives.
Event Details:
What: Friendship Lunch
When: First Thursday of every month, as part of Lunch and Natter
Where: Ossett Cricket Club: 12-2pm
Let’s make every Thursday a day to cherish!
If you’d like to know more about our community initiatives or how we’re supporting older adults to stay connected, visit www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk or contact us directly at [email protected] or 01924 271394.
Together, let’s create a space filled with fun, laughter, and the joy of new friendships for everyone. Staying connected to the local community isn’t just about having a good time – it’s also essential for health and well-being. For people of all ages, and especially as we get older, building relationships and staying involved can boost happiness, reduce loneliness, and support a healthier, more fulfilling life.