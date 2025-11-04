From Cornwall to Yorkshire – new exhibition set to open at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Andrew Waddington at YSP

Bringing the Cornish coast to Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) this autumn, painter and printmaker Andrew Waddington’s new works in the Visitor Centre will incorporate elements of landscape, architecture, mythology, poetry, art and music.

Betwixt and Between – The Poetry of Landscape will include a collection of watercolour and acrylic paintings on canvas and wood panel, as well as graphite drawings. Working from his studio in Southeast Cornwall, where the surrounding coastline and countryside deeply inform his practice.

Paintings begin with observational drawings in sketchbooks, ideas are then developed using various mediums, pastels, pen and ink. Remembering and working from what he sees, and absorbed from different places, his paintings reveal an incredible depth, layering ideas together to evoke a quiet meditation on nature, place, and memory.

Realism fades into abstraction, with areas highlighted by texture and colour. Andrew said: “YSP has given me the opportunity to bring together in one exhibition the various aspects of my work; paintings, prints, drawings and watercolours for the first time and in the most wonderful and inspiring setting.”

Amanda Peach, Retail Programme Manager, said: “Andrew’s work resonates so well with YSP, due to the subject matter he paints, and the Cornish countryside being so like that of Yorkshire with its ruggedness, moors, rolling hills and coastline. His paintings have an air of mystery about them, almost like looking at something through a different lens, as multiple layers of imagery appear, floating in and out of view.

Each one is fascinating and tells us a story of things both past and present, enabling the viewer into a scene of some private and personal thoughts.” This exhibition is the perfect springboard for getting outdoors and exploring the flora, fauna and sweeping views of YSP. Many of the birds featured in Waddington’s paintings can be spotted in the Park.”

Visitors are encouraged to slow down and reflect on their connection to the landscape. All works in Betwixt and Between – The Poetry of Landscape are for sale, with proceeds shared between the artist and YSP.

A selection of merchandise, including a calendar and a limited-edition print made in collaboration with Penfold Press, will be available to purchase from YSP Shops, online and onsite.

YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum in West Yorkshire. All proceeds from sales help YSP to share incredible art and continue to create meaningful, enjoyable experiences for everyone in a unique environment. www.ysp.org.uk