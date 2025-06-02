Full steam ahead for luxury train

A red carpet will be laid over the platform at Barnsley station next week when one of the world’s most luxurious train makes a rare visit for a steam-hauled champagne day out.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle will pick up passengers to take them on a steam-hauled trip through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

For part of the journey, it will be hauled by historic former British Rail locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled crack express trains from London to the South Coast.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We like to think we are taking people back to the golden days of rail travel – a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”

Just desserts ... a line of puddings about to be served

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5 last year and a journalist once called it “like Downton on wheels”.

There are even musicians on board to serenade passengers during a slap-up six-course dinner while a conjuror wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

The train, formerly part of the iconic Orient Express group, will call at Wakefield Barnsley at 7.10am on Saturday, June 14, after leaving Leeds at 6.50.

It will make further stops at Barnsley, Sheffield and Manchester Victoria.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For further information and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk