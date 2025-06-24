Gary Hollingworth, who played darts against Luke Littler on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, to compete against Andy “The Hammer” Hamilton in Castleford to raise money for local charity

A Castleford man who went up against Luke Littler on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in February will compete against the former professional darts player, Andy Hamilton, in a local charity event this week.

Gary and his family set up the charity – The Matthew22 Fund – after his son, Matthew, died of bone cancer in 2022, with the charity working to support children and families with life-threatening illnesses.

The event, a darts exhibition night, will take place on Friday, June 27, at 7.30pm at the Glasshoughton Sports and Social Club, and will feature raffles, games, and the chance to see Gary compete against the former professional darts player, Andy “The Hammer” Hamilton.

Gary appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in February, on which he competed against Luke Littler in front of thousands at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool during the World Matchplay.

Gary played against Luke Littler, appearing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show in February. Picture: Gary Hollingworth

The Matthew22 Fund has since stated that Michael McIntyre has become the charity’s patron.

Further information can be found at: https://matthew22.org.uk/events/matthew22-darts-exhibition-vs-andy-hamilton/