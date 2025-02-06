Get Crazy In Love This Valentine's At The UK's Number One Date Night Spot

Junkyard Golf Club & White Claw Team up on Valentine’s Hunt to Find the UK’s #1 Craziest Dater of 2025!

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, finding the perfect spot to celebrate can be hard. Fancy dinners? Predictable. Overpriced roses? Boring. This year, switch it up, go big, and get crazy with Junkyard Golf Club.

Junkyard Golf Club isn’t just about romantic dates, it’s for mate dates, first dates, Tinder dates, and even “bring your nan” dates. Whether you're in a new relationship, celebrating an anniversary, or simply trying to escape the usual lovey-dovey clichés. Junkyard Golf Club offers the perfect escape with its quirky vibe and unforgettable experience. It’s a place where date nights are anything but ordinary.

Lazy or last-minute dater? At Junkyard Golf Club, there’s no stress. With crazy courses, epic cocktails, and vibes always on point, all you need to do is book and show up. No two dates will ever be the same, you can come back, switch things up, and make every date night a fresh experience.

As one of the UK’s favourite date night destinations, Junkyard Golf Club is always levelling up the dating game, and this Valentine’s Day is no exception. The Radioactive Love cocktail (with a non-alcoholic option available) is running for the whole month of February, and the Paradise or Poison shots [one sweet, one with a kick] add a playful twist to any date. For an extra touch of LOVE, guests can grab a pair of Love Specs, heart-shaped glasses that turn every light into a rainbow. More than just a cool accessory, each purchase supports Love Support Unite foundation, helping communities in Malawi, Africa, spreading the love where it really matters, this Valentine’s.

But there’s more than just crazy golf and cocktails this Valentine’s Day, Junkyard Golf Club is on the hunt for the UK’s #1 Craziest Dater of 2025. They’ve teamed up with White Claw UK to celebrate the love-filled chaos that comes with dating and are giving away a year’s worth of dates and White Claw to one lucky winner.

Entrants need to share their craziest dating story, whether it’s a hilarious disaster, the most romantic date or anything in between. The craziest story will be crowned the winner and treated to a full year of dates on Junkyard Golf Club! That’s a new date every month, including free golf, drinks and White Claw! Daters can either enter for themselves, submit for their mates or anonymously, and all stories can be submitted via their website: https://www.junkyardgolfclub.co.uk/craziest-dater/

So, whether you're out to impress, celebrating with mates, or dodging the usual Valentine’s traditions, Junkyard Golf Club is the ultimate place to bring the fun this year. Expect crazy courses, epic drinks, and date nights like never before.

Think you’ve got the wildest dating story? Enter the Craziest Dater of 2025 competition for a chance to win a year’s worth of epic dates!