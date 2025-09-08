Guz Khan to host the BBC New Comedy Awards Grand Final in Bradford

The BBC New Comedy Awards – the BBC's biggest comedy talent search - is celebrating its 30th anniversary with this year's magnificent Grand Final at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre on 17 October.

Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn, free audience tickets for the recording are available from bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/bbc-new-comedy-awards

The momentous night will be hosted by award-winning comedian, actor and writer Guz Khan(Man Like Mobeen, Live At The Apollo) while Head Judge Fatiha El-Ghorri (Mr. Bigstuff, Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo) is leading the charge to find 2025’s funniest new act.

Earlier this year, over 1000 performers were whittled down to a final five acts to perform in heats across the UK. Throughout September the Heats are taking place in Bristol St George’s Hall, Birmingham Hockley Social Club, London Alexandra Palace Theatre, Newcastle Boiler Shop, Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom and Belfast Mandela Hall.

One winner from each Heat will take part in the Grand Final on Friday 17th October. Filmed in 2025’s City of Culture Bradford at the Alhambra Theatre, it will also feature a special performance by 2024’s New Comedy Awards winner Paul Hilleard.

Fatiha El-Ghorri, Head Judge, says: “I’m honoured and super happy to be asked by the BBC to be their Head Judge for the New Comedy Awards! I love seeing new performers and watching them grow and progress on the comedy circuit so I can't wait to be involved on the telly. I look forward to seeing what brand-new talent is emerging.”

To book free tickets for the recording at 7pm at Bradford Alhambra Theatre on 17 October visitbradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/bbc-new-comedy-awards. Please note, tickets are over allocated to ensure full capacity. Doors open at 6pm and entry is on a first come first serve basis.

Since launching in 1995, the BBC New Comedy Awards has helped kick-start the careers of many of the UK’s best-loved comedians. Previous entrants include Alan Carr, Tom Allen, Lucy Beaumont, Josie Long, Nina Conti, Rhod Gilbert, Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Jason Manford, Russell Howard, Sarah Millican and Joe Lycett to name a few.

2025’s winner will receive a paid commission to write and perform their own 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC Comedy Commissioner, a trophy and £1,000 cash. Plus, the winner will perform on the BBC as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day night of TV in March 2026.

Phil McIntyre Television is delighted to be producing the New Comedy Awards for the BBC once again. They remain dedicated to taking the televised regional heats to often underrepresented parts of the country and showcasing exciting new talent emerging from all corners of the UK.

The finals and televised heats from the last four series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. For further information visit www.bbc.co.uk/newcomedyawards.