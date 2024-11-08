Hepworth House Care Home Displays Cascade of Handmade Poppies for Remembrance Day

Residents at Hepworth House care home are proudly displaying a cascade of hand-crocheted poppies as a symbol of Remembrance.

For weeks, residents and community members have been coming together in the home every Tuesday during the residents’ Knit Wits Club to create the beautiful display. 91-year-old Norma Lazenby said,

‘We have done this as an exhibition for a good cause so that we don’t and won’t ever forget those who sacrificed for us. We have all done a great job, it’s a powerful message for all to see in the home we should be proud.’

Home Manager, Helen Batty, said, ‘People from near and far have generously contributed their time, talent, and care to craft each poppy.

Display at Hepworth House

‘Every stitch represents a story, a memory, and a deep respect for those we honour this Remembrance Sunday. It’s a tribute which we are proud to share, and a reflection of the love and unity that binds our community.’

Hepworth House’s local cadets visited the home to lead a Remembrance Day service. The service began with a poignant minute of silence, allowing everyone to reflect and pay their respects.

To find out more about community events at Hepworth House, call 01924 973 699 or email [email protected].

Hepworth House is a luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by HC-One. Hepworth House is rated OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).