Here are 10 things to do this December across Wakefield as part of Our Year 2024

There’s a whole host of festive events taking place that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink, as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.
Whether you fancy Christmas carols, Santa underground – or his cycle ride – or delightful brass band music, there’s something for every to enjoy throughout December.
1. CHANTY CAROLS
December 18 – 19: Enjoy an evening of festivity in the magical surrounds of Wakefield’s Chantry Chapel with Chantry Carols. The Choir from St Austin‘s will be performing traditional Carols and Christmas music from medieval to modern – perfect for the final run up to Christmas. Get tickets today! Photo: Wakefield Council
2. DR ANNIE GRAY: THE HISTORY OF THE HIGH STREET AT CHRISTMAS
December 1: As part of Our Year’s Key to the North programme, Pontefract Castle are hosting a talk with historian Dr Annie Gray’s based on the research for her latest book, but with a festive twist which should help to get you in the mood for the month to come! You’ll learn about how the high street developed as a hub for socialising and shopping, and how Christmas came to be both happy and heinous for shoppers and shop assistants alike. Photo: Wakefield Council
3. A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT WAKEFIELD CATHEDRAL
December 6: Chapterhouse Theatre Company is proud to bring you A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption to Wakefield Cathedral this Christmas. With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, this production promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season. Join family and friends at the most magical time of the year and be swept back in time nearly two centuries to the world of Scrooge’s London. Photo: Wakefield Council
4. LIZ WEST: OUR COLOUR REFLECTION
November 15 to January 5: Step inside the immersive installation lighting up Yorkshire Sculpture Park this Winter. This November, the historic YSP Chapel will transform in a joyful display of vibrant colour and light by Wakefield-born artist, Liz West. The artwork is made from hundreds of mirrored discs in a rainbow of colours that will carpet the Chapel’s main space. Our Colour Reflection is supported by a Culture Grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Photo: Wakefield Council
