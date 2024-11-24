Here are 10 things to do this December across Wakefield as part of Our Year 2024

2 . DR ANNIE GRAY: THE HISTORY OF THE HIGH STREET AT CHRISTMAS

December 1: As part of Our Year’s Key to the North programme, Pontefract Castle are hosting a talk with historian Dr Annie Gray’s based on the research for her latest book, but with a festive twist which should help to get you in the mood for the month to come! You’ll learn about how the high street developed as a hub for socialising and shopping, and how Christmas came to be both happy and heinous for shoppers and shop assistants alike. Photo: Wakefield Council