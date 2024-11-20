Heritage, crafts and more on display at Wakefield Artwalk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Art lovers are warmly invited to the final Artwalk of 2024 featuring 37 exhibits and events across 14 venues.

November’s Artwalk Wakefield takes place on Wednesday 27th November between 5pm and 9pm, with venues opening their doors for a few hours or the full evening.

Visit Wakefield Cathedral to see the tremendous Sharlson Poppy Canopy, an incredible collaboration between 65 volunteers showcasing crochet and knitting techniques. Meanwhile, at The Gissing Centre there’s a blast from the past with the display of Richard Bell’’s Wakefield Market. Painted in 1981, it depicts a vibrant market and is shown alongside Bell’s pen and ink drawings of various stalls.

New work is on display at Westgate Studios, with studio holders opening their doors to showcase works in progress. Plus, visit The Big Room on the first floor for multiple exhibitions, including Humanising Mental Health, an exploration of insights gained from research into Wakefield’s former Stanley Royd asylum.

Westgate Studios is taking part in the Artwalk

This month’s Artwalk Wakefield also welcomes Tileyard North and Waterstones to the bi-monthly event for the first time. Star Bereavement’s Community Ofrenda takes place in the Photography Studio at Cutter Mill, Tileyard North, while Robert P. Clark hosts a Poetry Half Hour at Waterstones from 4:30pm, making it the perfect place to kickstart your Artwalk.

Other venues participating in this November’s Artwalk are: The Pizza Yard, The Old Vicarage, The Polka Hop, The Ridings Centre, The Six Chimneys, CoffeeWrite, The Art House, The Priory and Wakefield Library. Opening times vary, so be sure to check the website or pick up a map to find out more.

Maps can be collected at many venues prior to Artwalk night itself including CoffeeWrite on Marygate and The Polka Hop on George Street. The Artwalk Wakefield volunteer team thank Wakefield BID for their generous support in producing the maps.

Visit www.artwalkwakefield.org to find out more about Wakefield’s Artwalk and how you can get involved in 2025.